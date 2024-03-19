Thar Foundation to launch special programme for Thari women

KARACHI - Thar Foundation is launching a special programme dedicated to enhancing technical and voca­tional skills among Thari women.

This initiative will unlock new avenues of empowerment and inclusivity, ensuring improved skill-set and capabilities for women in the technical domain.

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Engro Coal Min­ing Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation, stated that TF con­tinues to provide educational opportunities to over 5000 stu­dents with a focus on 1500 girls.

“These students spread across 23 school units are aid­ed by over 56% female teach­ers who are empowering this educational journey within the areas of Mithi, Islamkot and adjoining villages.” “Moreover, we have trained over 70 fe­males as dump truck drivers; 25 employed on full-time basis in mining operations. Addition­ally, 84 local female entrepre­neurs have also been provided with business grants to start their own ventures,” he added.