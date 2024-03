ISLAMABAD - The­atre Wallay is inviting en­tries for its upcoming Cre­ative Writing Workshop focusing on climate issues. Scheduled for March 30, the two-day workshop, titled “Echoes of the Earth,” is a commemoration of Earth Day supported by the Pakistan-US-Alumni Network. An announce­ment from Theatre Wallay stated that selected pieces from the workshop will be showcased through recita­tions or performances at an event in April. The deadline for submitting entries for this workshop is March 25.