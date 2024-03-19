Traders laud federal govt’s corporate farming policy

HYDERABAD - The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has lauded the federal govern­ment’s initiative in crafting a corporate farming policy aimed at advancing Pakistan’s agriculture sector, deeming it commendable.

He underscores the pressing need for the formulation of a National Seed Policy and the enactment of the Agriculture Development Authority Act to facilitate corporate farming in the country. Highlighting the landscape of land ownership in Pakistan, Shaikhani notes that 90 percent of landholders possess plots ranging from 5 to 12 acres. He raises concerns regarding the absence of a sta­tistical or systematic mecha­nism to ascertain the eligibil­ity of subsidy recipients under the new agriculture policy.

He fears that without robust data collection, the policy may inadvertently favour large landowners, thereby neglect­ing smaller cultivators and perpetuating disparities.

Farooq Shaikhani empha­sised that Pakistan’s signifi­cant agricultural potential, with 40 percent of its land be­ing flat and cultivable, could effectively address the na­tion’s food needs.

He advocated for the adop­tion of international farming technologies, including re­searched seeds, high-quality pesticides, urea, and modern machinery, to substantially in­crease crop yields.

Shaikhani stressed the im­portance of establishing mar­ket prices for seeds, urea, pesticides and agricultural commodities, alongside pro­viding subsidies to farmers.

He highlighted the adverse impact of rising production costs and fluctuating crop prices on farmers’ livelihoods and the government’s reputa­tion, emphasising the need for immediate attention to miti­gate these challenges.