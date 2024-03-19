Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

Our Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Sindh government on Mon­day ordered transfer and post­ings of the provincial secretaries with immediate effect and until further orders. According to noti­fication issued by the chief secre­tary Sindh, Commissioner Hyder­abad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah was transferred and posted as Addi­tional Chief Secretary Local Gov­ernment, Housing and Town Plan­ning, Government of Sindh vice Manzoor Ali Shaikh transferred.

Zareef Iqbal Khero, Chief En­gineer Civil (BS-20) was posted Secretary Irrigation against an existing vacancy. Zahid Ali Ab­basi, an officer of PAS (BS-21) presently posted as Senior Mem­ber Board of Revenue Sindh was transferred and posted as Secretary School Education and Literacy Department Sindh vice Dr Shireen Mustafa Narejo trans­ferred. Rafique Ahmed Burrito, an officer of PAS (BS-21) was posted as Secretary Agriculture Supply and Prices Departmentt vice Aijaz Ali Shah transferred.

Farhat Ali Junejo, an officer of PSP (BS-21) was posted as Chair­man Enquiries, Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh vice Zulifi­kar Ali Shah transferred.

Baqaullah Unar, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-21) was posted as Senior Member Board of Rev­enue Sindh. Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi, an officer of PAS (BS-20) was posted as Secretary Finance De­partment with immediate effect.

Aijaz Ali Shah was posted as Secretary Works and Services Department. Dr Syed Muham­mad Ali was posted as DC Ghotki vice Agha Sher Zaman trans­ferred. Imtiaz Ali Abro, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19) was posted as Director Enquiries, Anti-Corrup­tion Establishment Sindh with immediate effect.

Our Staff Reporter

