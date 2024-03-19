Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Unicef head says Haiti situation nears chaos of ‘Mad Max’

Says situation is ‘the worst that anyone has seen in decades’

Agencies
March 19, 2024
UNITED NATIONS  -  The UN children’s agency chief offered a dire assess­ment Monday of the chaot­ic situation in Haiti, saying it was “almost like a scene out of ‘Mad Max,’” which depicted a violent and law­less post-apocalyptic fu­ture. “Haiti is a horrific sit­uation,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell told CBS talk show “Face the Nation.”

“Many, many people there are suffering from serious hunger and malnu­trition and we’re not able to get enough aid to them,” with gangs controlling large parts of capital Port-au-Prince as well as key roads leading elsewhere.

The situation is “the worst that anyone has seen in decades,” she said.

“It’s almost like a scene out of ‘Mad Max.’ That’s what it seems like,” Russell said of the 1979 film.

Haiti, already hit by drought, natural disasters and a weak government, has seen “the near-collapse of basic services,” a re­cent United Nations report warned.

That has left millions vul­nerable as they await the formation of a transitional governing council to take power after unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his resignation Monday under pressure.

The challenges facing for­eign aid workers -- some of whom have been attacked or kidnapped for ransom -- were underlined Saturday when gangs looted a Uni­cef shipment intended to provide relief for suffering mothers and children.

“Today, Unicef’s con­tainer, containing crucial supplies for maternal, neo­natal and child health, was looted at Port-au-Prince’s main port,” the agency’s Haitian account posted Sat­urday on X. “This incident occurred at a critical mo­ment when children need­ed them the most.”

As life grows more dif­ficult for Haitians and for­eigners, a US State Depart­ment spokesperson said Sunday that a chartered flight with more than 30 US citizens on board had landed in Florida after de­parting Cap-Haitien earlier in the day. “We will con­tinue to assist US citizens as long as commercial op­tions remain unavailable and the security environ­ment permits us to do so,” the spokesperson said. 

Non-essential US em­bassy staff were evacuated last week. Haiti has been convulsed for two weeks by a gang uprising, as bru­tal and well-armed groups -- their numbers swollen after an attack on two pris­ons freed thousands of in­mates -- sought to topple Henry.

On Sunday, a curfew was extended until Wednesday in the Ouest department, which includes Port-au-Prince. A state of emergen­cy is set to end April 3.

