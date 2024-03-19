US envoy confers ‘International Woman of Courage’ Award to Sarah Ahmed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan celebrates a momentous achievement as Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau Punjab and MPA, becomes the first woman in the nation to be honoured with the prestigious “Pakistan’s International Woman of Courage Award” presented by US Ambassador Donald A. Blome at a ceremony held here on Monday.
This accolade recognizes Sarah Ahmad’s unwavering bravery, dedication and leadership in safeguarding the children of Pakistan.
Sarah Ahmad’s remarkable journey spans five years of fearless advocacy, from confronting criminal networks exploiting child beggary to leading legal actions against perpetrators of child abuse. Her tireless efforts have earned her the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan, in addition to representing the nation at the United Nations on Child Rights.
Expressing her gratitude on the occasion, Sarah Ahmad acknowledged the invaluable support of state institutions of Pakistan, her team and stakeholders who have stood beside her in this critical mission.
She mentioned that this recognition by the US government is a testament to their seriousness about grassroot issues in Pakistan and she believes that Pakistan could further prosper by building stronger ties with the United States. With a commitment to shielding vulnerable children from exploitation and neglect, she pledges to continue her efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and reunify thousands of young lives.
Under Sarah Ahmad’s guidance, the Child Protection Bureau Punjab has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of abuse victims and child beggars, facilitated the adoption of over 100 abandoned infants into loving families, and successfully reunited numerous lost children with their loved ones in the last 5 years. Currently she is looking after 1000 plus children across Punjab residing in CPWB’s centres.
This historic recognition not only honours Sarah Ahmad’s individual accomplishments but also signifies a collective commitment to safeguarding the future of Pakistan’s children.