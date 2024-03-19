US envoy confers ‘International Woman of Courage’ Award to Sarah Ahmed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan celebrates a momentous achievement as Sarah Ahmad, Chair­person of the Child Protection Bu­reau Punjab and MPA, becomes the first woman in the nation to be honoured with the prestigious “Pa­kistan’s International Woman of Courage Award” presented by US Ambassador Donald A. Blome at a ceremony held here on Monday.

This accolade recognizes Sarah Ahmad’s unwavering bravery, dedi­cation and leadership in safeguard­ing the children of Pakistan.

Sarah Ahmad’s remarkable jour­ney spans five years of fearless ad­vocacy, from confronting criminal networks exploiting child beggary to leading legal actions against per­petrators of child abuse. Her tire­less efforts have earned her the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the Govern­ment of Pakistan, in addition to rep­resenting the nation at the United Nations on Child Rights.

Expressing her gratitude on the oc­casion, Sarah Ahmad acknowledged the invaluable support of state in­stitutions of Pakistan, her team and stakeholders who have stood beside her in this critical mission.

She mentioned that this recogni­tion by the US government is a tes­tament to their seriousness about grassroot issues in Pakistan and she believes that Pakistan could further prosper by building stron­ger ties with the United States. With a commitment to shielding vulnerable children from exploita­tion and neglect, she pledges to continue her efforts to rescue, re­habilitate, and reunify thousands of young lives.

Under Sarah Ahmad’s guidance, the Child Protection Bureau Punjab has rescued and rehabilitated thou­sands of abuse victims and child beggars, facilitated the adoption of over 100 abandoned infants into loving families, and successfully re­united numerous lost children with their loved ones in the last 5 years. Currently she is looking after 1000 plus children across Punjab resid­ing in CPWB’s centres.

This historic recognition not only honours Sarah Ahmad’s indi­vidual accomplishments but also signifies a collective commitment to safeguarding the future of Paki­stan’s children.