US-Israel Bond in Strain

The historically strong bond between the White House and Israel is showing signs of strain as the conflict in Gaza escalates into a severe humanitarian crisis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is resisting the Biden administration’s efforts to alter the current approach. President Joe Biden recently stated that a cessation of hostilities in Gaza appeared probable. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that regardless of a temporary cease-fire, Israel’s military operations in Gaza will persist until all captives are liberated.
This serves as an additional demonstration of Washington’s apparent incapacity to control a significant partner while also demonstrating that the US and Israel are pursuing conflicting objectives. Repeatedly, ever since Israel initiated its armed operations in Gaza, the Biden administration has explicitly condemned the tactics used by the Israeli government. However, the Biden administration has refused to reduce the military assistance it is giving to Israel and constantly offers diplomatic protection for Israel at the United Nations. It frequently stands alone in vetoing global calls for a cease-fire.
During the recent hearings before the International Court of Justice regarding the validity of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, the United States was willing to support Israel. Upon the ICJ’s issuance of a preliminary ruling in January regarding South Africa’s accusation of Israel’s involvement in “genocide” in Gaza, the ICJ ordered Israel to provide a plan for safeguarding civilians. In response, White House spokesperson John Kirby stated that the Biden administration viewed the ruling as aligning with their stances but refuted the notion that Israel’s actions could be classified as genocide.
Biden administration has emphasized the necessity of establishing an autonomous Palestinian state as a crucial component towards achieving a lasting peace, but Netanyahu vehemently opposes this stance. The Israeli leader from the right-wing political spectrum has also declined Biden’s suggestions of granting a prominent position to the Palestinian Authority, which is situated in the West Bank, in shaping Gaza’s destiny once the conflict concludes.
According to Gaza’s health ministry, which Hamas controls, Israel’s persistent air attacks and advancing ground invasion, along with the disruption of Gaza’s water and electricity services, have resulted in the deaths of over 30,000 Palestinians. The United Nations reports that Israeli limitations on the aid allowed into the besieged enclave, which is surrounded by a blockade, have resulted in over 500,000 people experiencing starvation.
In a broader sense, Netanyahu has shown no inclination to take constructive measures towards a two-state solution after the war, despite it being the official stance of the United States. In addition to the concerns already raised regarding the Netanyahu government’s commitment to democratic principles, further worries arise after October 7th.
Generally, this is a peculiar circumstance. Scholars who analyze the relationships between allies have frequently highlighted a phenomenon known as “entrapment.” This refers to a situation in which a weaker party, referred to as the client state, in an imbalanced alliance, takes measures that force the stronger party, known as the patron state, to become involved in a conflict it originally intended to participate in. Indeed, this is occurring in certain respects. Furthermore, the Biden administration is not only providing diplomatic protection to Israel but also furnishing Israel with the necessary weaponry to carry out its operations in Gaza, even if it means diverting support from Ukraine and Taiwan. The war has caused regional instability, including attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and the Houthis in the Red Sea, which are not beneficial for the United States.
Nevertheless, Israel’s military operations have entangled the United States in an unwanted conflict, which is particularly unfavorable timing-wise. This is due to the ongoing conflicts worldwide that require attention on the international front and the need for the administration to concentrate on preparations for the upcoming presidential election in November on the domestic front. From that perspective, the United States is caught in a difficult situation.
Furthermore, this situation is not simply detrimental to Washington’s immediate interests. This is causing the United States to become internationally isolated. This poses a significant challenge, considering the ongoing efforts by the United States to isolate Moscow since the commencement of Russia’s complete invasion of Ukraine two years ago, a campaign that was already encountering obstacles.
It might be contended that the present condition of US relations with Israel effectively demonstrates Washington’s power within the global system. The entity is both willing and capable of supporting an ally, regardless of the potential outcomes. Historically, the United States has consistently exercised its veto power in the Security Council and has often found itself in opposition to General Assembly resolutions that censure Israel. Occasionally, being a hegemon can be a solitary experience. Furthermore, a fundamental advantage of being a hegemon is that it provides the conditions for international involvement and influences the global structure. They are not obligated to comply with the worldwide public opinion’s unpredictable and fluctuating preferences and wishes. Undoubtedly, the US’s capacity to act according to its own will and timing is a fundamental factor that has consistently led to its portrayal as a bully or even worse.
However, even if that is true, it provides little comfort. Israel’s conduct is contradicting both the expressed preferences of the Biden administration and the interests of the United States. The United States appears to be a solitary dominant power due to the acts of an ally it cannot control yet is hesitant to sever ties with. The United States is currently attempting, but not succeeding, to achieve a delicate equilibrium between Israel’s entitlement to geopolitical security and the Palestinians’ entitlement to human security. Occasionally, the United States incurs tangible expenses in order to maintain its alliance with Israel, and this is an instance of those occasions. However, if these tensions last long, they can significantly damage the US’s aspirations for a balanced approach in the Middle East. So, if the US wants to pursue its broader goals in the region, it must bring Israel to the negotiation table to justify its stance of being a peace promoter state; otherwise, the delay in this regard can cost the US a lot.
Abu Hurrairah Abbasi
The Writer works as a Researcher with an Islamabad-based policy think tank, the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He can be reached at abuhurrairahah@gmail.com