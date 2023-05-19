Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

15 people injured in armed clash  

STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD - An armed clash between two groups resulted 15 people including women injured in Jocababad district of Sindh in the late night of Wednesday. According to police on Thursday, the incident occurred in a village Murad Baksh Thindrani of Thal tehsil, where two groups locked horns and a violent clash broke out. The parties resorted to attack each other with stick and bricks. The police said 15 people were injured due to the clash and they all have been shifted to hospital for medical aid. However, the investigations regarding this issue are underway.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023