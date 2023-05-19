15 people injured in armed clash  

JACOBABAD - An armed clash between two groups resulted 15 people including women injured in Jocababad district of Sindh in the late night of Wednesday. According to police on Thursday, the incident occurred in a village Murad Baksh Thindrani of Thal tehsil, where two groups locked horns and a violent clash broke out. The parties resorted to attack each other with stick and bricks. The police said 15 people were injured due to the clash and they all have been shifted to hospital for medical aid. However, the investigations regarding this issue are underway.