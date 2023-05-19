18 PTI workers remanded in police custody

QUETTA - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday handed over 18 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on five days’ physical remand to po­lice in a case pertaining to damaging public property, riots, and arson.

The PTI workers arrested by police in connection with the May 9 riots were pro­duced in the court of Tasawur Naveed, Judge of ATC-1. Ad­vocate Syed Iqbal Shah ap­peared before the court on behalf of the PTI workers. Ma­lik Hameed, the investigation officer of the police requested the court to extend the date of the remand to complete the inquiry of the case to which the court extended the re­mand of the accused. It may be mentioned that police had arrested around 70 PTI work­ers allegedly involved in caus­ing damages to public and pri­vate properties in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.