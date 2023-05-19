Abid Ali, Ali Waltan shine in Irfan Sports’ easy win in Memorial T20

LAHORE-Abid Ali and Ali Waltan excelled in Team Irfan Sports’ thumping 9-wicket victory over Basit Ali Academy in the 1st Zahid Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 here the other day.

Brilliant bowling by Irfan Sports’ Ali Waltan restricted Basit Ali Academy to a meager total of 100 all out in 20 overs. Ali Waltan clinched three wickets for 12 runs while he was ably assisted by his teammates Captain M Akhlaq (2-24) and Ayan (2-14). For Basit Ali Academy, Zeeshan (27), Talib (19) and Imran (15) could cross the double figures.

Team Irfan Sports started their run-chase in great style as Record-Holder Pakistan batter Abid Ali shone with the bat and hammered impressive 58 runs off just 29 balls. After Abid Ali’s splendid start for his team and convincing half-century and later the dismissal, Haseeb and Aswad Malik safely landed their side home with Haseeb hitting unbeaten 25 and Aswad 3 runs.

The only wicket of Irfan Sports was claimed by Talib of Basit Ali Academy. For his impressive bowling spell, Ali Waltan was declared player of the match.

The tournament is being professionally organized by Mr. Rahat Iqbal, whose team is taking care of each and every thing of the tournament efficiently and they are engaged with their all-out efforts and dedications to make the tournament a huge success.