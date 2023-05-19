Air Chief for lasting bonds between Pakistan, UAE

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has emphasized the longstanding religious, cul­tural, and historical bonds between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ambassador of the UAE, Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office here on Thursday.

The meeting focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments, according to a press release issued by the PAF.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared his vision of modernizing PAF encom­passing smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational and training domains.

He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in military-to-mili­tary cooperation, strategic alliance and the train­ing domain. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with UAE which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The Ambassador of UAE lauded the exception­al progress made by Pakistan Air Force, especially through indigenization and expressed his admi­ration for the professionalism of PAF personnel. He also pledged to play his role in further improv­ing the existing bilateral military ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate coopera­tion in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the avia­tion industry.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Ambassador of the UAE is a testament of the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commit­ment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region, according to the PAF.