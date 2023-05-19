Friday, May 19, 2023
Ali Azfar, Ibrahim Murad visit RUDA head office

May 19, 2023
LAHORE-Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department Barrister Syed Ali Azfar Nasir and Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) head office Thursday.

The ministers were presented a comprehensive briefing by CEO RUDA Imran Amin on authority’s wide range of visionary development projects that are set to transform Punjab’s urban landscape. Of notable mention was the ground breaking initiative to establish the first modern wastewater treatment plant in Punjab. Imran Amin revealed that the work on this state-of-the-art facility will soon commence, ushering in a new era of environmental sustainability for the region.

During the briefing, the CEO emphasized RUDA’s commitment in converting Lakho Dair into an eco-friendly park, unveiling a comprehensive plan that will enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal and provide a serene recreational space for the community. The new landfill is going to be a scientific site with all the modern mechanisms to retard and mitigate ecological concerns. The new landfill will be of 350 acres area out of which 50 acres will be used in Phase 1. Same will be in the vicinity of WASA’s first waste water treatment plant.

The provincial ministers expressed their satisfaction on the performance of the authority regarding the ongoing projects in Ravi city. They commended RUDA’s role in propelling the ancient city of Lahore towards becoming a vibrant and modern metropolitan hub. Barrister Ali Azfar Zafar further underscored the socio-economic and cultural significance of restoring the Ravi River, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on various aspects of national life. Later, Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad also praised the project of scientific landfill and stressed that there should be more such sites keeping in view the urban expansion of the city.

