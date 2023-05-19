Friday, May 19, 2023
Another leader parts ways with PTI over May 9 riots

Web Desk
3:23 PM | May 19, 2023
National

PTI leader Jay Prakash on Friday also part ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed that the anti-national narrative have to be condemned.

According to details, Jay Prakash, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addressed a press conference and announced his decision to quit from PTI, stating that he is not leaving the party under any pressure but for the sake of Pakistan.

He expressed his belief that the individuals involved in the violence on May 9 may have some connection with the PTI, but he strongly condemned the incidents that occurred that day.

The PTI leader said that the peaceful protest turned violent after PTI chief Imran Khan’s got arrested from the court, adding that, whatever happened on May 9th, He didn’t give any instructions to carry out such acts, and if party workers were involved, an investigation should be conducted.

He said that the future course of action will be decided in due time. He clarified that no one forced him to leave and that he was occupied with personal responsibilities.

