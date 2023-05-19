Army, Wapda win National Games baseball matches

LAHORE-The Sindh team has secured 1 silver and 4 bronze medals in the Fencing Event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta.

On the final day of the Women’s Fencing Event, Sindh Fencing added 3 Bronze medals and 1 Silver medal bringing the team’s total to One Silver and 5 Bronze Medals. Individual medals were won by: Sehrish Karim (bronze - epee), Zainab Bukhari (2 bronze - foil and sabre), and Alishba Ehsen (silver-sabre). Team medals - 2 bronze in foil (SF - lost to Islamabad by 40-45) and in sabre (SF - lost to Punjab by 43-45.

The Chef-de-Mission of Sindh Contingent Farhan Essa along with POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem and Secretary SOA Ahmed Ali Rajput visited various venues to witness the ongoing competitions of hockey, volleyball, baseball, fencing, boxing, football and gymnastic.

In the Baseball event, Pak Army overcame KPK 17-5 runs. In other match of the day-2, Pakistan Wapda thrashed Balochistan 19-0.

In gymnastics competitions, Wapda is leading so far, followed by Army. The gymnastics competition took place at Buitems University Quetta and the Competition on two apparatus (Floor &Pommel)have completed.