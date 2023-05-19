Arrangements being made to settle Imran's fascism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that arrangements were be­ing made to ensure that no one in the future could indulge in an­ti-state activities in the guise of politics.

Giving her reaction to Imran Khan’s statement, she said that arrange­ments were being made to settle once and for all Imran’s “fascism, anti-na­tionalism and invasion on the state “. The minister said arrangements were being made to ensure that no one could attack the state or dese­crate memorials of martyrs and Gha­zis in the future. She said that Imran’s goons attacked the houses of oppo­nents’ daughters, and during his rule, his opponents’ daughters were ar­rested in front of their parents, and their sisters were dragged but no one invaded the state like Imran Khan. Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Imran punished the country and the mass­es by wearing the cloak of politics”. He did not even spare the country’s economy and deprived the people of employment and two-time meal. “Ar­rangements are being made so that in the future of Pakistan, no one dares to make such an attempt,” she said.