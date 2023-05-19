Assets case: Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 23

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minis­ter Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 23 in assets beyond means inquiry. Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the for­mer chief minister, wherein he did not appear despite the expiry of his interim bail. Buzdar’s counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his cli­ent from personal appearance for one-day due to his health issue. At this, the court expressed displeasure and observed that a new pretext was made at every hearing. However, the court allowed the exemption application and ob­served that if Usman Buzdar did not appear at the next hearing then his bail would be can­celled. The court also ordered Usman Buzdar to submit details of his assets through counsel in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB had sought details of assets of the former chief minister and his relatives after it was al­leged that their assets increased during Buz­dar’s tenure as chief minister.

MIAN MEHMOOD-UR-RASHEED SENT ON 7-DAY PHYSICAL REMAND

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was handed over to La­hore police on seven-day physical remand in a case related to ‘violent protests’ following party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest. The for­mer Punjab minister was presented before the Lahore ATC where the police sought his 7-day physical remand. After hearing the arguments, the court handed over the PTI leader to police.