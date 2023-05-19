Friday, May 19, 2023
At UN, Pakistan reaffirms commitment to reduce disaster risk, build resilience

Web Desk
5:34 PM | May 19, 2023
Reaffirming its commitment to reduce disaster risk, Pakistan told the UN General Assembly Thursday of the government’s “outstanding” efforts in responding to last year’s devastating floods across the country, with swift rescue and relief operations to get some 30 million affected people out of immediate risk.

In spite of huge financial challenges, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said the government demonstrated its resolve and commitment for the urgent needs of the affected people.

“Pakistan’s military, especially the Army, led rescue and relief operations and helped stabilizing initial phases of rescue, resulting in great control on damage and impacts,” Gen. Malik told the 193-member Assembly which began a two-day, high-level meeting at UN Headquarters in New York to review the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 and its seven global targets at the halfway point,

The climate-induced flooding cost over 1700 Pakistani lives and covered as much as one-third of the country at one point, resulting in over $30 billion in damages.

