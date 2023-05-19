ATC extends physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday ex­tended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed for another 7 days in a case lodged for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore.

Earlier, the police pro­duced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expi­ry of his 2-day physical re­mand, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that investiga­tions could not be com­pleted from the accused during the remand pe­riod. He submitted that as per the Lahore High Court orders, the accused was admitted to Services Hospital for medical ex­amination. He requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the ac­cused for completing the investigations.

At this, the court extend­ed physical remand of the PTI leader for another 7 days and directed police for producing him on expi­ry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court deferred request for physical remand of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case and allowed her to stay in the hospital.

Earlier, medical superin­tendent Services Hospital appeared before the court and submitted a report about Yasmin Rashid’s health. He submitted that the PTI leader had an issue of blood pressure which varies from time to time.

At this, the court allowed Dr Yasmin Rashid to stay in the hospital and direct­ed the superintendent to again submit a report about Dr Yasmin Rashid health on May 22.

Moreover, the court sent 13 PTI workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in Jinnah House attack case.

The investigation officer produced accused - Mu­hammad Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Qasim, Amir Gulzar, Muhammad Sid­dique, Inamul Haq, Ashiq Ahmad, Junaid Ali, Babar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahamd, Syed Zain, Qasim Majeed, Muhammad Arslan, and Muhammad Hamza before the court and requested to send them to jail for iden­tification parade.

The Sarwar Road po­lice had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in La­hore Cantt, looting valu­ables worth over Rs150 mil­lion and setting it on fire.