Friday, May 19, 2023
Balochistan parliamentarians urge legal action against PTI outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
May 19, 2023
QUETTA    -   The Balochistan parliamentarians including senators, ministers and members of the constitutional as­semblies on Thursday called for stern action against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for attacking national installations. 

“9th May will be remembered as a dark day in the political history of Pakistan. Attack on military and national facilities is a serious crime, we condemn such act of violence as the voice of Balochistan,” they said while addressing a press confer­ence at Quetta Press Club. 

The parliamentarians included MNA Rubina irfan, Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and MPAs Goharam Bugti, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheran, Khali George, Arif Moham­mad Hasni and Saleem Khosa. 

Commenting on the prevailing political situation in the country, they said the political current situ­ation is leading the country to anar­chy. “Balochistan has put forward its position against the recent ri­oting by the workers of a political party,” they said, urging that legal action is mandatory against those who targeted military installations. 

They deplored that the house of Corps Commander was vandalised by the frenzy PTI workers who were provoked by the heads of their political leadership.

Our Staff Reporter

