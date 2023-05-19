Budget preparations in full swing

ISLAMABAD-The budget preparations are in full swing in the federal capital as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held different meetings with the stakeholders for discussing upcoming annual budget 2023-24.

A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), headed by its President Irfan Ahmad Shaikh, met Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at FBR (Hqrs). The FPCCI delegation discussed the overall economic situation of the country and gave proposals for the upcoming federal budget. They gave full support to government in its efforts to revitalize the economy and enhance exports.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed resolve of the government to overcome these challenges and set the economy towards growth. He further said that as finance minister he had completed the IMF programme in the past and that this government will complete the present programme. The finance minister further informed that the present government has fulfilled all the international obligations on time and will continue to do so in the future.

The finance minister welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured that government is fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the business community and will incorporate the suggestions of the Chamber in the upcoming budget. The finance minister reiterated the importance of business community and appreciated their efforts and contribution to the economy of Pakistan. The FPCCI delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, chairman FBR, senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting. The FPCCI delegation comprised of Mian Anjum Nisar, Mohammad Younus Dhaga, Abdul Qadir Memon, Mohammad Suleiman Chawla, Umer Masood ur Rehman, Zikriya Usman, Sohail Altaf, Engr. M.A Jabbar, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Usama Ahsan Khan, Mohammad Ali Mian, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi and others. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) headed by its Petron-in-Chief Dr. Gohar Ejaz, at Finance Division.

Gohar appreciated the government on supporting the textile sector by fixing the cotton minimum price. He briefed the finance minister on the vital contribution of textile sector in economic growth and development of the country through revenue generation, creation of employment opportunities, and enhancement of exports of Pakistan. He further apprised the finance minister about the issues being faced by textile industry regarding supply chain, regulatory issues regarding imports and exports, and energy related issues as well as supply for various plants across the Punjab province. The delegation also discussed about the existing disparities among the provinces regarding energy prices and supply and sought support of the minister in this regard.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of textile sector in economic well being of the country. He committed to provide maximum facilitation of the government to the textile sector in order to strengthen the export sector and enhance the export-led growth of Pakistan. Additionally, the finance minister also directed the concerned authorities to address these issues on priority basis.

The APTMA delegation thanked the finance minister for extending support to resolve their issues timely. Chairman APTMA Asif Inam, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Punjab Minister for Energy Syed M. Tanveer, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power, Secretary Petroleum, chairman FBR, and other representatives from APTMA and officials from Finance Division attended the meeting.