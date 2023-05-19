Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Call for using latest technology in fashion industry

APP
May 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -     Paki­stan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thurs­day stressed the need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.

Addressing the con­cluding session of Na­tional Design Confer­ence held under the aegis of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PISD) Univer­sity here, he said that modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encom­passed many different small nice industries. “It is a form of art dedi­cated to the creation of clothing and other life­style accessories.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023