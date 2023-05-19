Call for using latest technology in fashion industry

LAHORE - Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday stressed the need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.
Addressing the concluding session of National Design Conference held under the aegis of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PISD) University here, he said that modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encompassed many different small nice industries. “It is a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing and other lifestyle accessories.