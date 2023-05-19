Call for using latest technology in fashion industry

LAHORE - Paki­stan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thurs­day stressed the need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.

Addressing the con­cluding session of Na­tional Design Confer­ence held under the aegis of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PISD) Univer­sity here, he said that modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encom­passed many different small nice industries. “It is a form of art dedi­cated to the creation of clothing and other life­style accessories.