Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tribesmen: Azam

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the con­stitutional and legal rights of the people of the merged districts must be guaranteed in any cir­cumstance, adding the caretaker government will not make any compromise in this regard.

He was talking to a big jirga from the merged districts here in the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. Besides, administrative secretaries of the provincial departments, other higher authori­ties were also present on the occasion.

Members of the jirga told the chief minister about problems faced by the people of their re­spective areas. Most of the problems were related to electricity, education, health, communication and other social sector problems.

The caretaker chief minister directed the con­cerned authorities for resolution of their prob­lems on priority basis and furnishing immediate progress report to him in this regard.