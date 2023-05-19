Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tribesmen: Azam

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the constitutional and legal rights of the people of the merged districts must be guaranteed in any circumstance, adding the caretaker government will not make any compromise in this regard.
He was talking to a big jirga from the merged districts here in the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. Besides, administrative secretaries of the provincial departments, other higher authorities were also present on the occasion.
Members of the jirga told the chief minister about problems faced by the people of their respective areas. Most of the problems were related to electricity, education, health, communication and other social sector problems.
The caretaker chief minister directed the concerned authorities for resolution of their problems on priority basis and furnishing immediate progress report to him in this regard.