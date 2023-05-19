Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tribesmen: Azam

APP
May 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -   Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the con­stitutional and legal rights of the people of the merged districts must be guaranteed in any cir­cumstance, adding the caretaker government will not make any compromise in this regard.

He was talking to a big jirga from the merged districts here in the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. Besides, administrative secretaries of the provincial departments, other higher authori­ties were also present on the occasion.

Members of the jirga told the chief minister about problems faced by the people of their re­spective areas. Most of the problems were related to electricity, education, health, communication and other social sector problems. 

The caretaker chief minister directed the con­cerned authorities for resolution of their prob­lems on priority basis and furnishing immediate progress report to him in this regard.

Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023