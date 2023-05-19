China’s Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in ‘milestone’ summit

XIAN-Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off a summit with Central Asian leaders on Thursday, seeking to build regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival gathering in Japan. Held in the ancient Chinese city of Xi’an, the historic eastern end of the Silk Road that linked China to Europe through Central Asia, Beijing has said this week’s summit is of “milestone significance”. It is the first of its kind since the establishment of formal relations 31 years ago. Beijing says trade with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached $70 billion in 2022 and expanded 22 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023.

Central Asia has also become key to China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, a defining geopolitical project for Xi. China, the world’s second-largest energy consumer, has invested billions of dollars to tap natural gas reserves in Central Asia, while rail links connecting China to Europe crisscross the region. Analysts told AFP this week’s summit is likely to see efforts to reach agreements to further expand that vast network, including a long-stalled $6 billion China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and an expansion of the Central Asia-to-China gas pipeline.