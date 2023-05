KHAIRPUR- The death toll in a cylinder blast in a house in Khairpur district climbed to four on Thursday as two more wounded succumbed to their injuries. A gas cylinder explosion wreaked havoc at the house of Nauman Sheikh in Mir Ali Bazaar area two days ago. Six people were injured in the explosion. Two wounded children breathed their last at a hospital on Wednesday and on Thursday woman Ambreen and little girl Insha also succumbed to their injuries.