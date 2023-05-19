Friday, May 19, 2023
Digital record of Afghan War 1979 programmes damaged

May 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar      -     A violent mob not only ransacked and set fire to the historic building of Radio Pakistan but also caused significant damage to its digital records and equipment. The digital record of popular programs related to the Afghan War in 1979, including Hujra and Hindara, was destroyed. These programs played a crucial role in countering anti- state propaganda during the war. Renowned broadcasters Abdullah Jan Maghmoom and Shehzad Johar highlighted various aspects of the conflict, effectively countering negative propaganda and presenting the true picture of the war and its consequences.

Radio Pakistan, the only credible source of information during that time, provided broadcasts in multiple languages and was highly respected and trusted by millions of listeners. People eagerly awaited its bulletins, current affairs programs, and dramas for its credibility and infotainment value. The Hindara program, in particular, gained immense popularity in the 1980s, attracting millions of listeners with its exceptional scripts and delivery.

The violent mob not only destroyed digital records but also set fire to Pashto and Urdu songs, handwritten drama scripts, and books on various topics. Additionally, rare pictures of renowned broadcasters and historical recordings were lost in the attack. The Station Director of Radio Pakistan commended the resilience and dedication of the officers and employees, enabling the resumption of transmissions within hours after the attack.

The burnt building has now been opened to the public, and students and civil society groups are visiting to condemn the assault.

The attack on Radio Pakistan’s historic building was condemned by artists, cultural figures, and the general public. They emphasized the importance of Radio Pakistan as the custodian of the country’s cultural heritage and demanded its immediate reconstruction.

The loss of digital records and historical artefacts is a significant blow to the preservation of the nation’s history. Efforts are underway to restore the damaged programs and rebuild the radio station. The attack on Radio Pakistan highlights the importance of safeguarding cultural institutions and preserving the country’s heritage.

