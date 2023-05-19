Friday, May 19, 2023
ECP takes notice of 'election code violation' by Sindh police

Web Desk
10:38 AM | May 19, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violation of the election code by Sindh police after grade 18 and 19 police officers were transferred on May 18, Dunya News reported.

The ECP said that senior police officers have been transferred in Sindh while the process of Local Government (LG) Elections in the province is not completed yet. The ECP said that these transfers are violations of election rules.

The ECP has asked the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police to reverse the transfer orders of the police officers. The ECP also said that no transfer orders can be issued after the election schedule is issued.

