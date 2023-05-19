EPI starts evening shift vaccination: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Thursday that the Expanded Pro­gram on Immunization had started evening shift vaccination services at leading teaching hospitals of the province. Speaking at the Media Ori­entation Workshop organized by the Expanded Program on Immunization with support of UNICEF here, he said the initiative would facilitate parents who were unable to get their children vaccinated during working hours. He said that role of vaccines was pivotal in preventing and controlling out­breaks across the world. Without vac­cines, he added, “Our world would be hugely vulnerable to epidemics and outbreaks.” He said the orientation workshop was part of the activities of the World Immunization Week 2023 which was commemorated world over from April 24 to 30 every year. However, awareness activities con­tinued throughout the month of May, he added. He said that in consonance with the theme of this year, ‘The Big Catch up’, Punjab carried out the In­tegrated Outreach Activity with WHO support which provided an excellent catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose Children/Communi­ties & Defaulters, Higher age group children till 5 years missing vaccina­tion, ensure Covid-19 Vaccination and administer OPV to Still Missed Children. He said, “The World Immu­nization Week” gave an opportunity to create awareness about the mirac­ulous impact of vaccines in saving hu­man lives. He said that vaccines were the most cost effective Public Health Intervention ever introduced in hu­man history. The Punjab government provided vaccines for 12 fatal diseas­es to children below two years of age free of cost, he said and added that these vaccines were administered by skilled immunization staff through fixed and outreach sites. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal appealed to the media to support in creating awareness about the role of vaccines in saving lives. Director EPI Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that Punjab had also set up Labour Room Birth Vaccination at selected Teaching Hospitals to ensure birth dose vaccine of every child. UNICEF Representative Dr. Tahir Manzoor said that benefits of vaccines must reach the rich and poor alike.