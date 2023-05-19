Experts call for empowering youth to achieve SDGs

PESHAWAR - During a one-day awareness session on Thursday, the speakers emphasized the importance of empowering youth to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The event was jointly organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and the SDGs’ Unit of the Planning and Development Department. The session was exclusively arranged for the university’s exceptional students. The speakers highlighted that by fostering students’ awareness, knowledge, and skills, a new generation would be prepared to lead the way towards a brighter and more sustainable future for the country. The representatives of SBBWU expressed gratitude to the Sustainable Development Goals Unit of the Planning and Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their valuable collaboration.

They stated that by working together, they could transform aspirations into tangible actions and contribute towards the creation of a sustainable world that benefits everyone.

Additionally, they extended their appreciation to Prof. Dr Safia Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor of SBBWU, for her continuous support in the successful execution of the program. The students were also recognized for their active participation and dedication.