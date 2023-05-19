Five Pakistanis figure in Forbes '30 under 30 list'

Forbes 30 under 30 list – that pays tribute to the young people under the age of 30 for their work – has honoured five Pakistanis in 2023 edition.

The Pakistanis who featured in 30 under 30 include tech artist Ayesha Mubarak Ali, screenwriter Azam Mahmood, cofounders Hassan and Islam of a startup named KalPay and Bioniks founder Anas Niaz.

The achievements of these five people:

Azam Mahmood

His major theme is his storytelling art. He has also worker with Ramy Youssef – Golden Globe-winning actor for the show named ‘Ramy’.

KalPay cofounders

The basic purpose of this app was reach the Muslim population of Pakistan with ‘buy-now-pay-later’ scheme. Hassan and Islam co-founded this scheme.

Ayesha Mubarak Ali

She has focused on topics such as identity politics, light pollution, space applications and the future of humanity by taking the help of traditional tools and digital technology.

Not only that, she is the first Pakistani to collaborate with National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Anas Niaz

He founded Bioniks, a social enterprise that develops low-cost bionic in 2016. Software is developed that helped users to hold objects using robotic fingers.