FO rejects ‘ill-informed US report’ on religious freedom in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday rejected “ill-informed US report” on religious freedom in Pakistan.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the International Religious Freedom Report released by the United States carried baseless assertions.

“Such ill-informed reporting exercises about internal affairs of sovereign states are pointless, irresponsible and counterproductive. Pakistan is proud of its religious diversity and pluralistic social fabric,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan’s Constitution sets a robust framework to safeguard and advance the rights and freedoms of all Pakistanis irrespective of their faith. “These rights and constitutional guarantees are protected, upheld and reinforced by an independent judiciary,” she added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan strongly believes that each state itself has the primary responsibility to promote and protect religious rights and freedoms of its nationals.

With this understanding, she said, Pakistan had always engaged constructively with the international community in promoting mutual understanding on the important question of religious freedom and minority rights.

“In our interactions including with the United States, we have raised serious concerns about the steady surge in anti-Muslim hatred, racism and Islamophobia. She said we hope to work with international partners to counter these pernicious forms of religious intolerance, discrimination and Islamophobia,” Baloch said.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to the gas pipeline project with Iran. “We are engaged with Iran to discuss the issues regarding completion of this important project,” she said.

Condemning the recent violence in Gaza, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called on Israel to adhere to its international obligations and respect the recent ceasefire agreement.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unstinted support for the Palestinian cause and renewed its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state with Pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Baloch welcomed the important statement made by the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Affairs on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She pointed out that the Special Rapporteur in his statement has warned against Indian plans to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar.

“We agree with the Special Rapporteur that the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be decried and condemned and not pushed under the rug and ignored with the holding of the G-20 meeting,” she said.

She asked the G-20 members to pay due attention to these observations and sage advice.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has a principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is rooted in the UN Security Council resolutions which call for its solution on the basis of the aspirations of Kashmiri people under the UN supervised plebiscite. She categorically stated that Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute has not changed.

To another question, she said, “We all understand our country is passing through a difficult situation. At the same time we are a confident and optimistic people. We believe that Pakistan has the capacity to persevere in adversity. We have in the past overcome many challenges and we will come out of the current challenging situation with national consensus, will of the people and on the basis of our laws and Constitution.”

Regarding the Afghan refugees, she said Pakistan remains in contact with the “Afghan friends and brothers for the return of Afghan refugees in dignity and in safety to their homeland. We hope that the situation in Afghanistan improves and they are able to return home very soon.”

She said the government of Pakistan and Pakistani missions abroad including the Pakistani missions in the Middle East were fully committed to facilitating Pakistanis in distress, Pakistanis who may be involved in accidents or who may have other challenges when they are abroad.

“Our embassies work with the concerned departments of the host governments to ensure that the interests of overseas Pakistanis are protected. At the same time, we respect the laws and regulations of the country concerned and we encourage Pakistani nationals there to respect those laws as well,” she said.

On Army Chief General Asim Munir visits to Doha in which bilateral and regional relations were discussed, the spokesperson said under the Government Rules, whenever government officials travel abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is consulted and that includes the foreign visits of senior defence officials.

“Same is the case when senior government officials and our leadership meet with foreign diplomats and leaders. In this context, the visit of the Army Chief to Doha was in pursuance of furthering Pakistan’s defence relations with Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully supports defence engagements with Qatar,” she added.