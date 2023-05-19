Former MNA Jai Parkash becomes seventh PTI leader to part ways with party

Another PTI’s former MNA from Sindh Jai Parkash Ukrani on Friday announced quitting the party, making him second MNA from Sindh the seventh party leader to do so within four days.

Addressing a presser, he said he condemned the May 9 attacks adding that he was not intended to do leave the party until May 8. “When I saw damage being done to security installations [I took the decision],” he added.

He went on to say that he had taken the decision without any pressure adding that Pakistan’s existence was not possible without the army. “We honored PTI chief Imran Khan’s call for peaceful protests but I don’t know who did this [attacks on military installations],” he added.

Whoever did this must be punished, he said. “I have worked under the leadership of President Dr Arif Alvi in Karachi,” he added. Whatever Mr Alvi instructed, he said, must be followed.

Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Amjad quit PTI

Earlier, billion-tree tsunami lynchpin Mr Aslam said an "agenda" had hijacked the party and that everyone should be held accountable for it. "After seeing everything on TV, I was stunned” he stated.

He siad he could not continue with this agenda anymore, adding that people who were behind this had thrown the party into a deep ditch.

On the other hand, PTI deputy secretary information Dr Amjad also left the party.

Aamer Mahmood Kiani, two Sindh MPAs jump ship

Two days ago, Mr Kiani jumped the ship as well as announced quitting politics saying attacks on public properties including military installations were “unfortunate, painful, and terrible,” adding that such acts spoiled youngsters. “The country is already grappling with crises, thanks to the PDM [led government],” he added.

It was extremely disappointing that my 27-year long political career is going to end this way, he said.

Former minister said he could no longer be a part of such politics, adding that he would not like to be nominated in such cases in the future. “I have been nominated in Mianwali attacks," he added.

Pakistan’s survival was linked, he said, to its state institutions.

Following Mr Kiani, two PTI MPAs in the Sindh Assembly including Sanjay Gangwani and Dr Imran Shah also parted ways with the party.

PTI Sindh vice president Mehmood Moulvi parts ways

On Tuesday, PTI Sindh senior vice president Mehmood Moulvi parted ways with the party and resigned as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-245 (Karachi East-IV) as well.

Mr Mehmood said even India could not have vandalised the martyrs’ graveyards, adding that the attacks on them disappointed him. “It is not suitable to fight the army,” he added. He was not a part of the team, he said, that attacked security installments.

“I am not blaming Mr Khan as he is not responsible for everything”, he said, adding that whoever advised so was PTI’s enemy. “We cannot [even] collect 25000 people for a protest in Karachi and then claim that people are with us,” he criticised.