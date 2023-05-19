Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh governor and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail was taken into custody on Friday as a crackdown against the party leadership following May 9 vandalism intensifies.

According to the details, the former Sindh governor was arrested on the charges of terrorism from DHA Phase 8 and has now been shifted to Darakshan Police Station.

A number of senior PTI leaders were arrested after the protests erupted in response to Imran Khan's arrest last week while some of them went into hiding to evade arrest.

At least eight people were killed in clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and law enforcement agencies after his arrest on corruption charges.

So far the police have arrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ali Mohammad Khan, Ali Zaidi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Firdous Shamim Naqvi Shahryar Afridi, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari, Senator Falaknaz Chitrali, Yasmeen Rashid, and other leaders.

While Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were released by the Islamabad High Court and are now busy securing bails in other cases, the other party leaders were re-arrested.

Mazari, Senator Chitrali, Bokhari, Rashid and Ali Mohammad were re-arrested hours after their arrest was declared "illegal" by the high court in the federal capital.

From Karachi, among the top leadersip, the police arrested Zaidi and Naqvi, while the former has now been shifted to Jacabobad jail while the latter is kept in Sukkur Jail.