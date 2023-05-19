Global warming refers to the long-term increase in the Earth’s average surface temperature caused by human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial activities. This increase in temperature has been accompanied by a range of negative effects, including rising sea levels, more frequent and intense heat waves, changes in precipitation patterns, and the spread of infectious diseases.

The scientific community has been sounding the alarm on global warming for several decades, and there is now a broad consensus among scientists that the Earth’s climate is changing at an unprecedented rate. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is the leading international body for the assessment of climate change, the Earth’s temperature has risen by about 1.1°C since the pre-industrial era (1850-1900), and the last decade was the warmest on record.

The consequences of global warming are already being felt around the world. For example, the Arctic sea ice is melting at an unprecedented rate, causing sea levels to rise and threatening the habitat of Arctic animals such as polar bears. In addition, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense, leading to droughts and wildfires that can devastate ecosystems and communities. The oceans are also becoming more acidic, which can harm marine life and disrupt the food chain.

To address global warming, there is a need to reduce GHG emissions and transition to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. The Paris Agreement, which was adopted in 2015 by 196 countries, aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C. The agreement requires countries to regularly report on their GHG emissions and progress towards their targets, and to update their targets every five years.

