Friday, May 19, 2023
Gold price goes up

Gold price goes up
May 19, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 233,600 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 233,100 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 428 to Rs 200,274 from Rs 199,846, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 183,585 from Rs 183,192. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2900 and that of ten-gram silver also declined by Rs 42.86 to Rs 2486.28. 

The price of gold in the international market dipped by $12 to $1976 against its sale at $1988, the association reported.

