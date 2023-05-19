Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt making efforts in ending ongoing tribal conflicts in Balochistan: Ziaullah

Staff Reporter
May 19, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -     Balochistan Home Minis­ter Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said the govern­ment was making efforts to end the ongoing tribal conflicts for bringing peace, stability, and prosperity to the province. He expressed these views during a meet­ing with tribal leaders of the Lehri and Jamot tribes. Ziaullah Langu said tribal conflicts in Balochistan were the biggest challenge of the province which needed the attention of the entire nation and stakeholders of the state. He said that the provincial government did efforts for resolving tribal conflicts in the past and efforts would continue to do so in the fu­ture as well. He said that the government was cooperating with mediators between the Lehri and Jamot tribes to ad­dress the issue.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023