High-level meeting agrees removal of local, domicile difference in Balochistan

QUETTA - A high-level meeting on Thurs­day agreed to grant all families living in Balochistan for gen­erations an equal status by re­moving the difference of local and domicile certificates.

The consensus was devel­oped during a joint consulta­tive meeting of the representa­tives of parliamentary political parties regarding the forma­tion, procedure, and legislation of local, domicile and PRC laws in Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sci­ence and Information Technol­ogy Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi chaired the meeting while members of the provincial leg­islative assembly, officers of law, local government, S&GAD and advocate general office were also present. The meeting dis­cussed at length PRC issues in the context of the instructions of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Balochistan’s di­rectives and the resolution of the Balochistan Assembly.

Secretary Law and Parlia­mentary Affairs Abdul Saboor Kakar briefed the participants on the current laws, proce­dures and regulations of local certificate, domicile and PRC and presented a comparative comparison of the laws of oth­er provinces in this regard.

The representatives of the political parties, on the occa­sion, called for the restoration of the 1974 notification that does not make a difference in the permanence residence cer­tificate. Addressing the meet­ing, Parliamentary Secretary Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi deplored that it is an unfair practice to discriminate against families living for generations in Balo­chistan by calling them settlers. “There is a need for such legis­lation with mutual consultation to provide equal status to the families who have been settled for more than four decades,” it was settled in the meeting.

In the light of suggestions of all the stakeholders, the law department will prepare comprehensive recommenda­tions and submit them to the relevant forum and make the necessary legislation.