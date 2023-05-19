Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

I don't fear death as life and death are in the hands of the Higher Power: Siraj

I don't fear death as life and death are in the hands of the Higher Power: Siraj
Web Desk
8:11 PM | May 19, 2023
National

After escaping from the bomb blast in Zhob, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said that life and death are in the hands of Allah.

Addressing a public gathering, Mr Haq said, "I am not afraid of death." Stressing the need for education, Mr Haq said his party wants to see a country where every child gets an education.

"I wanted to see peace and prosperity in the country. So-called political leaders and generals ruled the country," he maintained.

Highlighting the unemployment issues in the country, Mr Haq rued, "There is no employment for the youth. The country is witnessing an increase in unemployment."

Mr Haq underscored the problems facing Balochistan, he said, "Unemployment is increasing in Balochistan, which is the largest province in terms of all types of minerals." 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023