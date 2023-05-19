I don't fear death as life and death are in the hands of the Higher Power: Siraj

After escaping from the bomb blast in Zhob, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said that life and death are in the hands of Allah.

Addressing a public gathering, Mr Haq said, "I am not afraid of death." Stressing the need for education, Mr Haq said his party wants to see a country where every child gets an education.

"I wanted to see peace and prosperity in the country. So-called political leaders and generals ruled the country," he maintained.

Highlighting the unemployment issues in the country, Mr Haq rued, "There is no employment for the youth. The country is witnessing an increase in unemployment."

Mr Haq underscored the problems facing Balochistan, he said, "Unemployment is increasing in Balochistan, which is the largest province in terms of all types of minerals."