IESCO secures 8,793 dangerous points in various circles so far  

ISLAMABAD-  Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has cleared 8,793 dangerous points, costing Rs over 1.573 billion in various circles of the company so far.

The IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad told that field formations identified around 10,000 such dangerous points in various areas. 

Electricity wires passing near the houses were relocated to safer locations at IESCO’s expense, he said.

He said the first responsibility of the IESCO management was to take the best measures to protect its esteemed customers and its line staff from electrical accidents. All the operations were directly supervised by Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan. 

He urged the consumers to report wires passing near or over their houses, weak and crooked transformers to the concerned SDO office so that timely action could be taken to protect the electrical points that might cause danger to human life.

