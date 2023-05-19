IHC declares arrest of Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi’s wife Illegal

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the arrest of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as ‘illegal’ and ordered their release.

A single bench of the IHC, pre­sided over by Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb, issued the directions in response to a petition challenging Qureshi’s arrest. Similarly, another IHC bench, comprising Justice Arbab Mu­hammad Tahir, ordered the release of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s wife Rabia Shehryar. Justice Miangul Hassan con­ducted the hearing of Qureshi’s peti­tion, declaring the arrest null and void under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act (3MPO). The court directed authorities concerned to en­sure Qureshi’s release after he signs an undertaking. The judge suggested that Qureshi’s counsel submit a similar un­dertaking to the one submitted by PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan. Qureshi’s lawyers stated that they would submit the undertaking after consulting with their client. Qureshi was among the top PTI leaders arrested in Islamabad within 24 hours of the outbreak of vio­lent protests by PTI workers following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. He was taken into custody on May 11 after the police raided Gilg­it-Baltistan House in Islamabad under Section 3 (3MPO). Qureshi was arrest­ed in cases related to riots and arsons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Prior to his arrest, he encouraged PTI workers to continue their struggle for “real freedom” in the country.

In a separate hearing, Justice Arb­ab Muhammad Tahir ordered the release of Shehryar Afridi’s wife, who was also arrested under the MPO. The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police informed the court that she had been taken into custody based on reports of her involvement in an attack on the military head­quarters, the GHQ in Rawalpindi, and that she was arrested under provisions for the maintenance of public order. The judge questioned the IG’s justification, highlighting that she is a housewife. The judge warned the IG that the court would not tolerate disobedience and stated that there would be serious conse­quences if an individual released by the court is arrested again.