Imdadullah new finance secretary

ISLAMABAD - Just ahead of presenting the annual budget 2023-24, the federal government on Thursday replaced Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh with Im­dadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service (PAS).

As per the notification issued by the Establish­ment Division, Imdadullah Bosal has been ap­pointed as Secretary Finance Division with im­mediate effect. Imdadullah Bosal was previously serving as Special Secretary Finance Division.

An official of the Ministry of Finance informed that top officials of the government were not happy with the performance of outgoing secretary finance. He was appointed as secretary finance on December 3, 2021 - during the tenure of previous government. He further said that the government earlier has not changed the secretary finance due to the negotia­tions with the IMF for loan programme.

Imdadullah Bosal is considered as one of the trusted officials of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if. He has also worked with the incumbent prime minister in Punjab.

The government has appointed Bosal as secre­tary finance to prepare the people-friendly annu­al budget to appease the masses ahead of gener­al elections.

The government is contemplating to give re­lief to the masses in budget, who are facing high­er inflation rate. The federal government would present the annual budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023 on June 9, 2023.