Imdadullah new finance secretary

ISLAMABAD - Just ahead of presenting the annual budget 2023-24, the federal government on Thursday replaced Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh with Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).
As per the notification issued by the Establishment Division, Imdadullah Bosal has been appointed as Secretary Finance Division with immediate effect. Imdadullah Bosal was previously serving as Special Secretary Finance Division.
An official of the Ministry of Finance informed that top officials of the government were not happy with the performance of outgoing secretary finance. He was appointed as secretary finance on December 3, 2021 - during the tenure of previous government. He further said that the government earlier has not changed the secretary finance due to the negotiations with the IMF for loan programme.
Imdadullah Bosal is considered as one of the trusted officials of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He has also worked with the incumbent prime minister in Punjab.
The government has appointed Bosal as secretary finance to prepare the people-friendly annual budget to appease the masses ahead of general elections.
The government is contemplating to give relief to the masses in budget, who are facing higher inflation rate. The federal government would present the annual budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023 on June 9, 2023.