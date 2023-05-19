Imran Khan unequivocally slams Jinnah House vandalism

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday unequivocally slammed vandalism at the Jinnah House in Lahore during his party’s protest after his arrest in a graft case.

Speaking to journalists during his appearance in the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said such incidents brought bad name to Pakistan, adding: “It should not have happened what was witnessed on May 9."

Violent protests had erupted in various cities of the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Gujranwala, after Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The situation turned ugly when the enraged protesters started entering the cantonment areas in Lahore. At one point, they barraged into the Jinnah House, the official residence of Lahore's corps commander. The building was damaged while vehicles were set ablaze, with some elements looting things from the house.

The incident drew widespread condemnation.

Speaking about the allegations regarding providing shelter to “terrorists,” Mr Khan said he took the media persons inside his house to show them that there was no terrorist hiding. He blamed the PDM had damaged the repute of the country by taking such measures, adding that the coalition had been trapped by arresting over 7,000 PTI workers.

He expressed hope that no one could defeat his party as it was at the height of popularity.

Meanwhile, a bench of the LHC granted bail to Mr Khan in the Zille Shah murder case till June 2.