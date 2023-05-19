Imran promoting hate, intolerance, Maryam tells youth

LAHORE - Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the May 9 inci­dents were a well planned conspir­acy by miscreants to create rifts be­tween the young generation and the national institutions.

She said that the minds of the youth were poised by a so called political party under a deliberated move. She was addressing a meeting of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) chaired by herself here.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI chief used the youth to avoid the Rs 60 billion corrup­tion case against him. Handful of miscre­ants were used to at­tack the country in the guise of protests, she added.

She regretted that the hate and in­tolerance was promoted in the peo­ple particularly the youth for achiev­ing personal agenda.

She said that PTI chief who was himself accused in Toshakhana case, destroyed national economy, business and youth’s employment during his tenure.

She said there was a need to un­derstand the difference between construction and destruction simul­taneously difference between pro­test and terrorism. She expressed the resolve to strengthen nation­al unity, solidarity and brotherhood besides promoting peace and toler­ance in society.

Maryam Nawaz vowed to restore economy, businesses and to en­sure provision of employment to the youth. She linked the country’s prog­ress with provision of education, health and other positive activities to the youth. She resolved to bring country’s future leadership from the youth, saying that the objective be­hind reviving the MSF was to train the youth on the basis of an ideology.

Reorganisation process of the MSF was reviewed in the meeting.