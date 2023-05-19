Friday, May 19, 2023
Industries minister assures to resolve problems of business community

Agencies
May 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -     Care­taker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has reiterated his unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges confronted by industrialists and traders, affirming his determination to spare no effort in finding effective so­lutions. These remarks were delivered by the minister during his visit to the Rawal­pindi Small Trade and Small Industries Chamber, said a handout issued here. To en­hance support for the busi­ness community, the Punjab Chambers of Commerce Co­ordination Committee had been established, while dis­cussions with stakeholders were underway to establish a Board of Management fo­cused on addressing issues specific to industrial estates, he said. The minister placed significant emphasis on pri­oritizing the resolution of problems faced by industri­alists and traders, actively engaging with Chambers of Commerce and Industry to achieve tangible outcomes. He also highlighted the ear­nest endeavors of the Pun­jab caretaker government in fostering the growth of the cottage industry.

Agencies

