Iran-Pakistan Relations

The top leaders of Pakistan and Iran inaugurated the first border market between the two countries, marking a positive step for Iran-Pakistan border relations and fulfilling a commitment made in 2012. Additionally, an electricity transmission line was also inaugurated, which can help address Pakistan’s looming and growing energy crisis by meeting some of our remote electricity needs. These are significant strides towards the future, although they are contingent on the completion of the Iran-Pakistan Pipeline, which has been a longstanding challenge in our bilateral relations.

Setting aside the utility of the deal, there is a substantial penalty associated with the project remaining incomplete. The Public Accounts Committee has also reminded and expressed concern about an $18 billion penalty that we could face. Historically, the project encountered delays due to changing diplomatic alliances, pressure, and ideological opposition. Given its revival, further delays would be disastrous.

Our energy sector is currently unable to meet the rising demands, and the issue of recovering from petroleum firms is also a contentious one. A project like this represents a last-ditch effort for the sector and could help alleviate the mounting circular debt and its associated complications. Furthermore, considering the country’s precarious risk of default, additional financial burdens are inconceivable at this stage.

While the reasons for previous delays may be worth discussing, it is futile to dwell on them now. Time is of the essence, and we must immediately realign our priorities and focus on completing the project. This matter cannot be ignored, especially in light of upcoming trade meetings between the two countries’ leaders. Regardless of how it is resolved, whether through completion or arbitration, it needs to be addressed in diplomatic discourse. Twelve years have passed since the project’s initiation, and it has surpassed its mere contractual obligation. If we genuinely desire sustained and improved relations with Iran, we must tie up loose ends such as this.