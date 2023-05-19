Friday, May 19, 2023
JI demands to delay LG polls due to govt’s crackdown on PTI

STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to delay the date for the next phase in connection with the local government in Karachi because of the ongoing crackdown against the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf — a key player in the city council and potential coalition partner of the JI in the local government. The JI leader made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Thursday.

