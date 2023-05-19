Kohsar police launch manhunt for accused involved in torturing siblings of Senator, looting 2 media persons

Islamabad-The officials of Kohsar police have launched manhunt for 15 suspects for torturing and attempting to kidnap the siblings of a former Senator and media tycoon, informed sources on Thursday.

Also, police registered a case against gang of three armed men involved in depriving two journalists of mobile phones and cash, they said.

According to sources, Fazal Elahi, a resident of Bari Imam, lodged a complaint with Police Station Kohsar stating that he is serving a driver with former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and was taking Hussain Nawaz Khokhar (son of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar), Ahsan Moshin (son of Mohsin Baig), Syed Muhammad Rayan and Nazim to a restaurant on 14 May 2023 when Saad Sadiq, Musa Nadim and Abdul Rehman along with 12 armed men riding on three vehicles and on motorcycle intercepted them. He added the armed men thrashed us mercilessly and hurled threats of dire consequences.

The complainant said that the gunmen also attempted to kidnap him and other persons.

He said that meanwhile Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who was returning from a marriage ceremony, had seen the attackers and forwarded to rescue us. Seeing him, he told police, the attackers managed to escape while resorting firing into air.

The complainant asked the police to register case and to arrest the accused. Police lodged case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, a gang of three armed men have snatched mobile phones and cash from two senior journalists namely Umer Cheema and Azaz Syed, informed sources.

According to them, both journalists were out for a walk on Fazal-e-Haq Road at 8pm when three unknown gunmen riding on two motorcycles intercepted them at 8:47pm.

The gunmen snatched two mobile phones and cash from media men. One of the gunmen also asked about the password of mobile phone from Umer Cheema and later they fled towards Poly Clinic, they said. Kohsar Police filed case and began an investigation into matter.