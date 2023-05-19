Friday, May 19, 2023
Kundi says PTI crossed limits

Kundi says PTI crossed limits

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation says several PTI leaders ready to join PPP

SHAFQAT ALI
May 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf had crossed all limits and damaged the national unity. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi – who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation – said several PTI leaders were ready to quit the PTI and join the PPP. “We will however, not accept those who were part of the May 9 violence,” he said. Kundi said those involved in these incidents should be punished. “Freedom is not found only on Twitter. The PTI leaders are hiding,” he maintained. He reminded that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had earlier said that PTI was not a political party and neither are these political people.

“Many people of PTI are contacting us to join us. The People’s Party has never been in favor of military courts, but considering the current situ­ation, a meeting of the Central Executive Commit­tee of the People’s Party has been called in which important decisions will be taken,” he remarked. He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and she will have to appear before NAB. Kundi said that G20 conference is going to be held in Occupied Kashmir. “Pakistan has protested against India in every forum since last year. Foreign Minister Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Zaffarabad on May 21 and there will be meetings with Kashmiris,” he added. He said Bilawal will stay there till May 23.

SHAFQAT ALI

