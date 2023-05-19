LHC overturns resignations of 70 PTI MNAs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday overturned the resignations of 70 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

The PTI MNAs, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and others challenged the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by NA speaker.

Justice Shahid Karim while announcing the verdict on the pleas of the PTI lawmakers, nullified the notifications of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding the acceptance of the resignations.

While directing Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Riaz Fatiyani and others to appear before the NA speaker to take back their resignations as MNA, the LHC has asked Speaker Ashraf to make a decision after listening to the PTI members.

In the petitions, the lawmakers maintained that the speaker did not listen to their viewpoints before accepting their resignations.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification that de-notified 43 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).