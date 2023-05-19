Love with country, institutions, army way to progress: Raja Pervaiz

LAHORE - Speak­er National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has urged the nation to teach love with the country, institutions and Pakistan Army to their children. Addressing a cer­emony held at the shrine of renowned Sufi Saint Hazrat Khawaja Faqeer Sufi Mu­hammad Naqibullah Shah (RA) on his 29th annual Urs, Naqeebabad, Kasur on Thursday, he said that love is the preaching of Sufi Saint and love would bring prog­ress in the country. He said that respect of every one is important to build a beau­tiful society, adding that abusive language and disre­spect destroys the society. He prayed for prosperity, development, solidarity and peace of the country. Ear­lier, Sajjadgan Aalia Hazrat Khawaja Sufi Naqiburehman Shah Naqibi and Khawaja M Asadullah Shah welcomed the speaker.