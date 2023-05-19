Man accused of desecrating Capt Sher Khan Shaheed monument held

Mardan - The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan has reported the arrest of an individual accused of vandalizing the statue of martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan. Additionally, over 510 individuals have been apprehended by the police for their involvement in damaging public and private properties in the region.

It is worth noting that the Punjab Regiment holds the distinction of being the oldest regiment of the Army, established in 1751 during the Mughal Empire. The battalions of this esteemed regiment have rendered exemplary military services worldwide, including significant contributions during the British colonial era, World War I & II, and the Pakistan Independence Movement.

Notably, the Jawans of the Punjab Regiment have received four Nishan- e-Haider awards, the highest military honour in Pakistan. This regiment holds the record for the most Nishan Haider awards received by any regiment. The names of distinguished individuals such as Captain Mohammad Sarwar, Major Mohammad Tufail, Major Aziz Bhatti, Nik Mohammad Mahfouz, Lance Naik Sher Shah, and Field Marshal Ayub Khan are closely associated with the illustrious history of this regiment.

On the 9th of May, during a protest organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in front of the Punjab Regiment Center (PRC) gate, an individual allegedly vandalized the statue of martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan. RPO Mohammad Ali Khan confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Rahmatullah, son of Minjawar Khan and resident of Haider Khan Kally – Gujjar Garhi.

RPO Mardan further informed that over 510 individuals have been arrested in the region for their involvement in damaging government and public properties. A total of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered. In Mardan, two FIRs were filed, resulting in the arrest of 42 individuals, while 92 individuals were arrested under the Third Schedule of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

In Swabi, one FIR was registered, leading to the arrest of 107 individuals, and an additional 65 individuals were arrested under the Third Schedule of the MPO. Similarly, in Charsadda, four FIRs were registered, resulting in the arrest of 153 individuals, while ten individuals were arrested under the Third Schedule of the MPO. In Nowshera, four FIRs were registered, and 17 individuals were arrested, with an additional 14 individuals arrested under the Third Schedule of the MPO. In Mohmand, two FIRs were registered, and ten individuals were apprehended. RPO Mohammad Ali Khan emphasized that the police are diligently identifying individuals involved through evidence and CCTV footage to ensure their arrest.